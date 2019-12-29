Uncapped Keegan Petersen called up to South Africa squad

South Africa added batsman Keegan Petersen to their squad for the second Test against England in Cape Town next week, replacing the injured Aiden Markram, Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.
The uncapped 26-year-old scored 111 for South Africa A against England last week in the last warm-up game before the first Test in Pretoria, where opener Markram injured his finger.
Petersen has played 88 first-class matches, with an average of 40.66.
Markram will undergo surgery on his finger this week and will miss the rest of the four-Test series against England.
The second Test at Newlands is from Jan. 3-7.
