Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final

04 March 2020 16:57 IST

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday.

Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one. They were down and out at 63 for five before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.

However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team.

Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from March 9. Saurashtra had lost last year’s title clash to Vidarbha.