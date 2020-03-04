Cricket

Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final

Saurashtra team members celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy Semi Final between Saurashtra and Gujarat at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday March 04, 2020.

Saurashtra team members celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy Semi Final between Saurashtra and Gujarat at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday March 04, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday.

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one. They were down and out at 63 for five before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.

However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team.

Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from March 9. Saurashtra had lost last year’s title clash to Vidarbha.

