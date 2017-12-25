Unadkat — going places

He swallowed the setback of having been blooded into the Test arena in South Africa in 2010 by emerging as one of the workhorses in the domestic arena.

Since then, in the last four years, Jaydev Unadkat had failed to cash in on the few opportunities he got in India colours.

But the lanky left-arm pacer from Porbandar cashed in on a full T20I series against Sri Lanka. After a consistent and accurate performance in the first two matches, Unadkat topped it in the last rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, conceding just 15 runs in his four overs and picking up two key wickets to walk away with the Man-of-the-Match award.

Unadkat, with a bag of 24 wickets for Rising Pune Supergiant, was one of the revelations of IPL 2017.

It was heartening to see him translating his maturity into choosing variations wisely even in internationals. Using his cutters, yorkers, slower ones and short balls cleverly, never in the three-match series did Unadkat let any of the Sri Lankan batsmen settle against him, which reflected in his numbers.

Unadkat admitted that besides being a mature and a confident bowler thanks to his toil in domestic cricket, he has been immensely helped by watching the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowl at the highest level.

“It’s all about backing myself. I’ve seen all good players do that. I’ve learnt from a lot of those players. Bhuvi does it really well. We’ve seen Jasprit doing it really well. I’ve decided that I need to back myself,” he said.

“At first I wasn’t backing myself in pressure situations. I wasn’t thinking of my strengths. A time came when I was like that I start backing myself. It’s not about what others tell me what’s a good ball to bowl in a pressure situation. It’s about what I think my strength is. It helped me back myself in pressure situations.”

Had the selectors not decided to rest the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav ahead of the key series in South Africa, Unadkat may not have got a full series. The pacer, however, is delighted with a battery of pacers at India's disposal across formats.

“It’s extremely good for our cricket. This was not the case in the last few years. The guys are looking forward to their opportunities and trying to push the bar up. That just helps us raise our standards. That’s helped me raise my standards. I’ve seen them do well and I knew if I want to be a part of it, I need to raise my level,” he said.

Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad had hinted on Saturday that the selection panel has started adopting horses-for-courses policy for each of the three formats of the game.

If Prasad and Co. decide to stick to the policy, Unadkat's performances over the last week has seen him stake a claim to be among India's first-choice pacers for the shortest format.