Unable to identify those who abused Indian players: CA tells ICC

CA had sent the findings to the ICC after a probe

Cricket Australia (CA) has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it has been unable to identify spectators who racially abused Indian players during the Sydney Test and the six who were ejected from the stands were not the real culprits, a media report stated on Tuesday.

The Age reported that the CA investigators “have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj.”

CA had sent the findings to the ICC after a probe. The ICC had given the body 14 days to lodge a report.

“CA, which is awaiting a final report from NSW Police, is satisfied that the six men who were walked out of the lower tier of the Clive Churchill and Brewongle stand by police on the fourth afternoon of the Test did not make remarks of a racial nature to players,” the newspaper said.

“The report (of CA to the ICC) says while they believed players had been racially abused, CA investigators were unable to identify the culprits,” it said.