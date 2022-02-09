Umran Malik — making life difficult for batters

Speed king: SRH’s Umran Malik’s bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in the last IPL.

Rise of the pacer from the backyards of Jammu to the IPL

He came out of nowhere and delivered thunderbolts in IPL last year.

Among his fast and furious deliveries was the quickest ball — 153 kmph — by an Indian in that edition of the IPL.

Umran Malik is fast, in fact seriously quick. When he unleashed balls of fire for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the batters struggled to get into positions to negotiate the deliveries.

The sphere travelled too quickly to them, disrupting their footwork. And Malik’s mean and brutal short-pitched deliveries left their mark on the batters’ frame.

“I am my own inspiration,” declared Malik during a conversation with The Hindu on Tuesday. He is in Chennai with the Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy team.

Happening fast

Things are happening fast for the new kid on the fast lane. “I was a net bowler for India during the Twenty20 World Cup. It was a great experience.”

Then Malik travelled to South Africa with the India ‘A’ team. “I learnt a lot during the tour.”

Talking about his journey, the 22-year-old Malik said, “I come from Gujjar Nagar in Jammu. There are no facilities there, not even a ground.”

But then, he had the urge in him to bowl fast. He would venture into his neighbourhood and take part in the tennis ball competitions.

“I would bowl quick with the tennis ball and the batsmen would struggle to score off me. That gave me confidence.”

Soon Malik’s speed and potential were noticed and he was drafted into the State under-19 side.

Irfan Pathan connect

There he met someone who would play a major role in his career. “The Ranji Trophy and the under-19 practice was happening in adjacent nets and I would approach Irfan Pathan bhai for inputs.”

Malik revealed, “And Irfan bhai would take time out and teach me the skills. When I was doing something wrong, he would correct me by making me bowl with a shorter run-up.”

And Malik, when travelling, would send videos of his bowling to Irfan who would respond promptly. It is a relationship that has blossomed.

Natural seamer

At his best, Malik is a lovely, natural seamer with a rhythmic run-up and an explosive side-on release.

Jasprit Bumrah is his favourite paceman among current Indian seamers. “I like his yorkers and slower ones in particular.”

His sights are set high. Representing India is prominent in his list of priorities.

Watch out for Malik. He bowls like the wind.