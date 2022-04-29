Umran and Tewatia — clear and present danger 

Pacer’s speed and skill impress; batter has all the shots in the book

There are moments in the careers of even seasoned journalists when you just watch in admiration at the sheer beauty of what’s unfolding on the field.

Blistering spell

Umran Malik’s blistering spell of speed, skill and precision on a batting paradise on Wednesday night in the Tata-IPL was one such occasion.

The run-up, the load-up, the explosive release and the scary pace generated signalled a star was born. India needs to look no further for its pace bowling enforcer in World T20.

The Sunrisers paceman showed his more illustrious compatriots how it is done on such heart-breaking tracks. You just beat them with air speed. His rapid yorkers with swing and accuracy defeated the batters for speed. And he also softened them up with his vicious short-pitched deliveries.

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller, all internationals, heard the death knell of the timber. The 22-year-old Umran’s five for 25 has to be among the great fast bowling displays in the IPL; and all this amidst a mountain of runs when one team made 195 and the other chased it down.

Umran wasn’t the only hero as Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia, the left-hander with the right attitude, conjured a gem, a 21-ball unbeaten 40. A power-hitter, the stocky Tewatia has the knack of collecting his initial runs almost unnoticed before launching into the bowling, making light of the asking rate.

Tremendous bat speed

And the wristy customer with tremendous bat speed has all the shots, the pick-up stroke, the booming straight hit, the ferocious cut and slash between point and cover, the pull and the ramp shot. Importantly, Tewatia, who has destroyed careers of a few Caribbean pacemen in the IPL, is ice cool in temperament.

With M.S. Dhoni having retired from international cricket, Tewatia can be the new finisher. Umran and Tewatia surely pose a clear and present danger to the opposition.