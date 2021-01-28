Cricket

Umpire Oxenford quits international scene

Bruce Oxenford.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket after officiating in all three formats of the game for over 15 years.

A regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, Oxenford officiated in 62 Tests, the last of which was the final game of the Australia-India series in Brisbane.

"I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey,” said Oxenford in an ICC statement.

The 60-year-old, who officially stands down in April, made his international debut at the Gabba in a T20 International between Australia and South Africa in January 2006.

He officiated at the last three men's World Cups and the last three T20 World Cups. He was also a part of the officiating team at the Women's T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight First Class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.

The Queenslander will continue to oversee domestic fixtures despite his retirement from the international game.

Comments
