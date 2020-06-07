Umesh was terrified to bowl to Dravid, Laxman

Umesh Yadav.

New Delhi

07 June 2020 22:24 IST

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav, on Sunday, revealed he was terrified when he got to know that he would be bowling to batting greats Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman in a domestic match early in his career.

Umesh recalled the Duleep Trophy 2008-09 match between Central Zone and South Zone in which he was up against Dravid and Laxman.

“When I went to play the Duleep Trophy match and got to know the team I would be playing against and I would be bowling against the likes of (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman... I was terrified,” Umesh said on Cricbuzz’s Youtube chat show ‘Spicy Pitch’.

In the match, Umesh, playing for Central Zone, dismissed Laxman for 13 and Dravid for seven in the first innings and bagged a five-wicket haul.