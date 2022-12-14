  1. EPaper
Umesh is our spearhead now: Mhambrey

December 14, 2022 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - CHATTOGRAM:

N. Sudarshan

In the absence of frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd. Shami, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that Umesh Yadav will be spearheading the attack in the first Test against Bangladesh.

“Umesh is a very experienced bowler and we all know what he brings to the table,” said Mhambrey on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t got too many opportunities [because] of the team balance.

“The team management has spoken to him [as to] why we have taken certain decisions and we have clarity. If you look at it, he becomes a spearhead for us now.

“One thing is they are all playing [cricket]. [Mohd.] Siraj has played, Umesh has and [Navdeep] Saini played in the A-series that recently concluded. Bumrah and Shami will definitely be missed, but we also look at this as an opportunity for others to perform.

Russell Domingo, the Bangladesh head coach, stated that his team will aim to be competitive through the length of the Test.

“In terms of results, we haven’t been good,” the South African said. “But in terms of the competitive nature, there have been big improvements. We are up against a really good Indian side. So my expectation is to be competitive and try and get the games to the fifth day and find a win.”

