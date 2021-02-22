Umesh back in squad

Mumbai

22 February 2021 05:11 IST

India pacer Umesh Yadav cleared the fitness test on Sunday in Amedabad, and has formally been included in India’s squad for the last two Tests versus England.

Once Umesh proved his fitness, pace bowler Shardul Thakur has been released to join Mumbai’s squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur.

A calf injury Umesh suffered during India’s series in Australia last year had forced him to return home midway through the series.

Advertising

Advertising