Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as Pakistan pace, spin bowling coaches

November 21, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Islamabad, Pakistan

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, the members of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup squad, have been appointed as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively of the Pakistan men’s team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement through a statement.

“Members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squad, and former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team. Their inaugural assignments in these roles include the Test series against Australia scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12-21 2024,” said PCB’s statement issued on Tuesday.

Gul previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home earlier this year. He has also been the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the last Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He made his international debut in 2003, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests (163 wickets at 34.06), 130 ODIs (179 wickets at 29.34), and 60 T20Is (85 wickets at 16.97) between 2003 and 2016.

Former world number one ODI bowler Saeed will take charge as the spin bowling coach. Saeed, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, picking up 447 wickets across the three formats. He also served as the spin bowling coach with the PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Umar Gul said in the statement on his appointment: “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights.”

Saeed Ajmal: “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by the Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team.”

This is another revamp of Pakistan men’s cricket set-up following a disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign in India, in which they ended in fifth spot with five losses in four games and just eight points. They failed to reach the semifinals.

Following the tournament, star batter Babar Azam stepped down as skipper from all formats. Shan Masood was announced as the new Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi was announced as the T20I skipper. The ODI captain is yet to be named.

Also, former all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez was appointed as the Pakistan team director. Earlier, Mickey Arthur held the post until a reshuffle took place followed by Babar Azam’s resignation as the captain.

Morne Morkel also resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team after Pakistan’s campaign ended. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year.

