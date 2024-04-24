ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda name Abhay Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup

April 24, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Nairobi

Abhay Sharma has previous coaching stints with India A and India Under-19s, as well as the Indian women’s cricket team and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team

AFP

The UCA announced Abhay Sharma’s appointment on a three-year working contract. Photo: X/@CricketUganda

The Uganda Cricket Association on April 23 named Indian former first-class cricketer Abhay Sharma as the new head coach of the men's national team in the run-up to the Twenty20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cricket Cranes have booked their place in the competition for the first time and will be among 20 teams at the tournament being jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 1.

The UCA announced Sharma's appointment on a three-year working contract in a statement on its website, saying he brought a "wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the Cricket Cranes into their next chapter of success".

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma has previous coaching stints with India A and India Under-19s, as well as the Indian women's cricket team and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, the UCA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I am here to contribute to the team's aspirations, which include defeating the top sides in the world in the upcoming World Cup," the 54-year-old Sharma said in the statement.

"While Uganda Cricket has performed well in the last 12 months, there are areas, particularly fielding, where we need to improve."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US