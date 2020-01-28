U-19 World Cup | Tyagi powers Men in Blue into semifinals

Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win here on Tuesday.

Tyagi’s four wickets came after India recovered through Atharva Ankolekar’s combative half-century to reach 233 for nine, a modest total which the holder defended in impressive fashion.

Riding on Tyagi’s spell — in which he swung the ball at a good speed — India bundled out Australia for 159 with 6.3 overs to spare in their Super League quarterfinal.

Vital partnership

Asked to bat, India lacked a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six, while Bishnoi made 30 off 31 balls.

Tyagi (four for 24) produced a dream spell in which he removed Australia skipper Mackenzie Harvey (4) and Lachlan Hearne (0) off successive balls in his very first over.

This was after Jake Fraser-McGurk had run himself out in the very first ball of the innings.

Tyagi did not get a hat-trick, but added the scalps of Oliver Davies (2) and Patrick Rowe (21) to take the life out of the Australian chase.

Top-order polished off

India’s modest total would have given the Australians hope, but it became a herculean task after their top-order was polished off.

Opener Sam Fanning (75) kept fighting from one end but it only delayed the inevitable. He added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott (35).

When Australia required 85 off the last 10 overs, spinner Bishnoi broke the stand by getting rid of Scott, while left-arm pacer Akash Singh sent back Fanning.

The writing was on the wall after that as Akash (3/30) wrapped up the match by adding the wickets of Todd Murphy and Matthew Willans to his tally.

Jaiswal fights

Earlier, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all struggled.

After losing one partner after another, Jaiswal went for a pull off Tanveer Sangha but edged the ball between his legs on to the stumps.

Before Sangha came on to bowl, bespectacled off-spinner Todd Murphy (2/40) frequently troubled the Indian batsmen.

Jurel, whose technique looked compact, timed the ball well but often found the fielders. Not being able to find the gaps meant his scoring rate was quite low.

Jaiswal, who was fluent in his stroke-making, had already departed and it adversely affected India’s run rate.

Under pressure, Jurel went after Murphy but ballooned the ball up for wicketkeeper Rowe to take an easy catch.

The tail-enders were left with an unenviable task to up the run-rate.