U-19 World Cup | Ostwal announced his arrival in style

The left-arm spinner’s craft and variation was too good for South Africa U-19 team

Struggle through daily local train commute is synonymous to cricketers from Mumbai. But Vicky Ostwal is different. Despite hailing from Maharashtra, Ostwal spent countless hours in local trains to pursue his cricketing ambition.

“We just hope it’s the beginning for him. He has been working hard all these years. And the effort on Friday is a reflection of his passion, perseverance and the sacrifices that he and his parents have made,” says Mohan Jadhav, Ostwal’s coach at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Pune.

Hailing from Lonavala, a hill station on the Mumbai-Pune national highway, it was Ostwal’s primary school teacher who spotted his spark.

Father Kanhaiya, a real estate developer, then started ferrying him to the Vengsarkar Academy in south Mumbai.

“When he was around 13, I told his parents it would help him if they relocate closer to the academy. Being the supportive parents, they moved to a house that’s at walking distance from the academy and since then he hasn’t looked back,” Jadhav says.