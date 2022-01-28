U-19 World Cup | England moves into the semifinals

North Sound

28 January 2022 00:14 IST

West Indies, Zimbabwe in Plate last four

Jacob Bethell’s blistering batting display helped England advance to the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with a six-wicket win over South Africa here on Wednesday.

Bethell (1/30) was one of the bowlers to restrict South Africa to 209 all out before hitting 88 to see England set up a clash with either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan.

The scores: Quarterfinals: South Africa 209 in 43.4 overs (Dewald Brevis 97, Gerhardus Maree 27; Rehan Ahmed 4/48) lost to England 212/4 in 31.2 overs (Jacob Bethell 88, William Luxton 47).

