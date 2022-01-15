U-19 World Cup | Dhull takes India to 232

GEORGETOWN

15 January 2022 23:10 IST

Australia eased past West Indies by six wickets

Skipper Yash Dhull helped India recover from a poor start and post 232 against South Africa in its Under-19 World Cup opener here on Saturday. Dhull’s solid 82 off 100 balls with 11 fours was the highlight of India’s fighting total.

Left-arm pacer Aphiwe Mnyanda rocked the Indian top-order by trapping in-form opener Harnoor Singh (1) and his partner Angriksh Raghuvanshi (5).

Dhull and Shaik Rasheed (31) added 71 before the latter fell. The captain then added 44 with Nishant Sidhu (27). Kaushal Tambe (35), too, chipped in.

Advertising

Advertising

Australia eased past West Indies by six wickets and Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 30 runs on the opening day.

The scores:

Saturday: India 232 in 46.5 overs (Shaik Rasheed 31, Yash Dhull 82, Kaushal Tambe 35, Matthew Boast 3/40) vs South Africa.

Friday: West Indies 169 in 40.1 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 37, Ackeem Auguste 57, Tom Whitney 3/20, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 3/48, Cooper Connolly 3/17) lost to Australia 170/4 in 44.5 overs (Teague Wyllie 86 n.o., Nivethan Radhakrishnan 31).

Sri Lanka 218 in 45.2 overs (Sakuna Liyanage 85, Raveen de Silva 30, Sean Fischer-Keogh 3/56) bt Scotland 178 in 48.4 overs (Jack Jarvis 55, Dunith Wellalage 5/27).