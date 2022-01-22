U-19 World Cup | Bawa, Angkrish take India to 405

Former remains unbeaten on 162, latter makes 144

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144, 120b, 22x4, 4x6) and Raj Bawa (162 n.o., 108b, 14x4, 8x6) went on the rampage, adding 206 for the third wicket, as India amassed a mammoth 405 for five against Uganda in its Under-19 World Cup match on Saturday.

Harnoor Singh, the other opener, was dismissed for 15 while skipper Nishant Sidhu went for 15 as the Boys in Blue were 85 for two in 15.1 overs. Bawa, who joined Angkrish in the middle, was unstoppable. The two batters hammered a dozen sixes and three dozen fours between them.

Meanwhile, the ICC's Event Technical Committee approved all-rounder Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad. Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation.

Sri Lanka sealed its qualification for the last eight stage with a dramatic three-wicket victory over West Indies while South Africa defeated Ireland by 153 runs to book its place in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the day’s other game, a century by captain George Van Heerden propelled South Africa to victory over Ireland.

The scores: India 405/5 in 50 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144, Raj Bawa 162 n.o., Pascal Murungi 3/72) vs Uganda.