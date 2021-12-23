U-19 Asia Cup | India thrashes UAE in opener

Dubai

23 December 2021 21:44 IST

Ton-up Harnoor and all-round Hangargekar power the win

Harnoor Singh struck a fine hundred before the Indian bowlers ran through the opposition to complete a 154-run rout of UAE in their opening U-19 Asia Cup match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, India put up 282 for five, courtesy Harnoor’s 120 off 130 balls and skipper Yash Dhull’s 63 off 68 balls. Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s unbeaten 48 off 23 balls provided the final flourish.

The home team’s batters came a cropper against the Indian bowling line-up, folding up for 128 in 34.3 overs.

Hangargekar took three wickets for India, while Garv Sangwan, Vicky Oswal and Kaushal Tamble took two each.

India next plays arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday.

In the other matches played on Thursday, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by four wickets and Sri Lanka hammered Kuwait by 274 runs.

The tournament is being played ahead of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.

The scores: India U-19 282/5 in 50 overs (Harnoor Singh 120, Yash dhull 83, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 48 n.o.) bt UAE U-19 128 in 34.3 overs (Hangargekar 3/24).