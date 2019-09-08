U-19 Asia Cup: Arjun, Tilak help India crush Pakistan

Opener Arjun Azad and No. 3 batsman N.T. Tilak Verma scored hundreds as India comfortably crushed Pakistan by 60 runs in an U-19 Asia Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Batting first, India scored a challenging 305 for in 50 overs riding on 183-run second wicket stand between Arjun (121 off 111 balls) and Tilak (110 off 119 balls).

In reply, Pakistan was bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs.

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar took three for 36 in 10 overs.

Medium-pacers Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

The right-hander, Arjun hit eleven fours and four sixes while Tilak had 10 boundaries and a six to his credit.

Pakistan seamers Naseem Shah (three for 52) and Abbas Afridi (three for 72) were taken to task despite returning with three wickets apiece.

While batting, Pakistan captain Rohail Khan (117 off 108 balls) fought a lone battle and got some support from Haris Khan (43) during their 120-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Once Rohail was trapped leg-before by seamer Akash Singh at the start of 41st over, Pakistani challenge ended.

The scores:

India 305 for nine in 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, N.T. Tilak Verma 110, Naseem Shah threee for 52, Abbas Afridi three for 72) bt Pakistan 245 in 46.4 overs (Rohail Khan 117, Haris Khan 43, Atharva Ankolekar three for 36).