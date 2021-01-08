Two uncapped players in SA squad

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for the Test series in Pakistan.
South Africa is set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to play two Test matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting on January 26. It will be followed by three T20Is in Lahore.
Experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius return to the squad after skipping the series against Sri Lanka. Rabada had missed the series against the islanders due to a groin strain.
The squad:
Quinton De Kock (Capt.), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, and Sarah Baartman.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath