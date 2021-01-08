Cricket

Two uncapped players in SA squad

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for the Test series in Pakistan.

South Africa is set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to play two Test matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting on January 26. It will be followed by three T20Is in Lahore.

Experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius return to the squad after skipping the series against Sri Lanka. Rabada had missed the series against the islanders due to a groin strain.

The squad:

Quinton De Kock (Capt.), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, and Sarah Baartman.

