Two protesters enter field during India-Australia ODI in Sydney

A protester walks onto the pitch during play during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Sydney 27 November 2020 10:45 IST
Updated: 27 November 2020 10:46 IST

They were carrying placards denouncing India’s Adani Group’s coal project in Australia

In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia at the SCG before being escorted out here on Friday.

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India’s Adani Group’s coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team’s innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion.

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

