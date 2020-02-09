Cricket

Twitter reactions to Bangladesh maiden World Cup win

Bangladesh Under-19 cricketers are seen during the World Cup final against India Under-19 in Potchefstroom on February 9, 2020. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first choked and managed to beat India by three wickets.

A sprightly bunch of Bangladesh boys created history by winning their country’s first global cricket title, shocking defending champions India by three wickets in the summit clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Several former cricketers took to twitter to congratulate the Bangladesh team.

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweets "Congratulations to #Bangladesh U19 team for winning the World Cup. Must do lot of great things for their cricket. Well tried India #IndvsBan #WorldCup."

 

Commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted "This is a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. And on the evidence of today's match, very well deserved. #U19CWCFinal."

 

Former Indian off-spinner and Chennai Super Kings player tweeted "This was a great final U-19 WORLD  CUP.....congratulations @BCBtigers for winning the U19 World Cup..Team india chin up don’t worry u guys played like a champion @BCCI."

 

Former Pakistan women cricket team captain Sana Mir tweeted "Bangladesh cricket has given a very strong message to the world. New U19 World Champions, Bangladesh #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal."

 

