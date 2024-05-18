GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty20 World Cup: Majority of Indian players to leave for New York on May 25

Only those players who are part of the IPL final will stay back and will leave for New York on May 27.

Published - May 18, 2024 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Majority of Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and others will leave for New York to participate in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup 2024 on May 25.

Majority of Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and others will leave for New York to participate in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup 2024 on May 25.

The majority of the Indian players along with the jumbo support staff will be flying out to New York on May 25, with the rest leaving for the Twenty20 World Cup only after the May 26 IPL final.

Earlier, the members of teams failing to qualify for the play-offs were supposed to leave for New York on May 21, two days after the final league game of the IPL on May 19 but it has since been learnt that there has been some change in plans and now the first batch will leave on May 25.

"The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel are some of the players along with support staff who are expected to leave on May 25," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Earlier, departure date for first batch was May 21 but since India is playing only one warm-up game (vs Bangladesh on June 1), the players will get to spend some extra days at home," the source added.

Only those players who are part of the IPL final will stay back and will leave for New York on May 27.

This will also give adequate time to the squad to reduce jet lag and have at least three to four quality net sessions before the Bangladesh warm-up game.

India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

