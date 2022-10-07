Twenty20 World Cup | India has enough strength to win the T20 WC, says Ravi Shastri

File photo of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the team has enough firepower to do well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

After winning the inaugural edition in 2007, India’s record at the global T20 event has been sub-par.

“I think we have got enough strength. We are a good team and if you make the semis, it could be anyone’s tournament.

“So the endeavour will be to start well, get to the semis and then you have enough strength to win the cup,” said Shastri.

When asked about how big a hit will the absence of Bumrah be, the former India skipper and commentator said, “With Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there, it hampers a side but it is also an opportunity to unearth a new champion. “There is so much cricket being played, people can get injured easily but there is nothing you can do about an injury.”

On the option of Mohammed Shami as a replacement, Shastri said, “India has been there (in Australia) a lot in six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours and that experience counts.”

Shastri was in the city on Thursday for the launch of Coaching Beyond cricket academy at the Lalaji Memorial Omega International School.

Coaching Beyond, founded by Shastri, B. Arun and R. Sridhar, also has a centre in Hyderabad.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne)

India T20 World Cup squad:

.Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.