Twenty20 World Cup 2024: India to play Bangladesh in warm-up match on June 1

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 02:33 pm IST - Dubai

PTI

India will take on Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture in the USA on June 1, the International Cricket Council announced on May 17.

The venue and time of India's fixture is yet to be announced.

Seventeen of the 20 teams will play warm-up games slated from May 27 till June 1 across the USA and Trinidad and Tobago, the ICC stated.

South Africa will be playing an intra-squad match on May 29 in Florida.

Defending champions England and last edition's runner-up side Pakistan and semi-finalists New Zealand are not playing any warm-up matches.

England are hosting Pakistan in a four-match bilateral series beginning May 22. Having toured Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, New Zealand will straightaway begin their campaign against Afghanistan on June 8.

The venues for hosting the 16 warm-up matches, include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The warm-up fixtures will not have T20I status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

In a departure from the previous cycle, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival for the event.

The match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on May 30 will be open to fans.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.t20worldcup.com or at box offices located at the National Cricket Centre and Queen's Park Oval, added the ICC.

Warm-up Fixtures:

May 27: Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas (Match starts: 10h30); Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (15h00); Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (19h00).

May 28: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida (10h30); Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas (10h30); Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (19h00).

May 29: South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida (10h30); Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (13h00).

May 30: Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas (10h30); Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (10h30); Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas (15h00); Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (15h00); West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (19h00).

May 31: Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida (10h30); Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (10h30).

June 1: Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA.

