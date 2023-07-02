ADVERTISEMENT

Tushar Deshpande replaces injured Chetan Sakariya in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

July 02, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Saurashtra pacer Sakariya has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury in his bowling arm.

PTI

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list. File | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Mumbai seam bowler Tushar Deshpande was on Sunday added to the West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy in place of injured left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya.

"He will need two to three weeks to recover," a BCCI source told PTI. Central Zone are coming off a huge 170-run win over the East Zone in the quarter-final played at Alur from June 28 to July 1.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list.

Deshpande has so far played 29 first-class matches, taking 80 wickets at an average of 27.77 and economy of 3.16.

