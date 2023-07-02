HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tushar Deshpande replaces injured Chetan Sakariya in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

Saurashtra pacer Sakariya has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury in his bowling arm.

July 02, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list. File

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list. File | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Mumbai seam bowler Tushar Deshpande was on Sunday added to the West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy in place of injured left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra pacer Sakariya has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury in his bowling arm.

"He will need two to three weeks to recover," a BCCI source told PTI. Central Zone are coming off a huge 170-run win over the East Zone in the quarter-final played at Alur from June 28 to July 1.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list.

Deshpande has so far played 29 first-class matches, taking 80 wickets at an average of 27.77 and economy of 3.16.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.