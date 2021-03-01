Turning pitch likely for final Test

The colour of the ball will change from pink to red but the nature of the pitch at Motera for the last Test between India and England is set to be similar to the controversial strip for the third Test that finished is less than two days.
The Hindu understands that Ashish Bhowmick, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief curator who has been overseeing the preparation of the pitch at the new stadium, is set to offer a spinning track yet again to suit the requirements of Indian team.
According to a BCCI insider, despite the uproar over the third Test pitch, which led to England captain Joe Root saying it was up to International Cricket Council to determine the quality of the pitch and India’s camp defending the track to the hilt, the India camp doesn’t want to “take any chances by offering a flatbed and risk its chances of progressing to the World Test Championship”.
India will be out of the race for WTC final only if it suffers a loss in the series-deciding rubber, starting on March 4.
