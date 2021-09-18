Trying to get used to the conditions: Rishabh Pant

Aiming high: Skipper Pant wants Capitals to continue their brilliant performance from the first half.

Dubai

18 September 2021 23:25 IST

Delhi Capitals skipper excited about meeting teammates after completing his quarantine

Coming off a long tour of the United Kingdom, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant sought to get acclimatised to the UAE’s extreme heat by spending time on the balcony of his hotel room during the mandatory quarantine.

However, it was still not comfortable when he did his first training session on Friday ahead of IPL’s resumption.

Pant said that he is currently focusing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE.

“It’s pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. “I’m just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatised to the conditions in 2-3 days,” Pant said in a release issued by DC.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team will look to continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL 2021 season.

Delhi Capitals is currently at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the season and go on to win the IPL this year,” said Pant.

“It’s really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It’s been great meeting the teammates here in training.”