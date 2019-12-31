Trevor Penney appointed West Indies assistant coach

Former India fielding coach Trevor Penney has been appointed assistant coach of the West Indies cricket team for limited-overs formats.

Warwickshire stalwart Penney has been handed a two-year contract by Cricket West Indies.

Cricket West Indies stated in a statement that the 51-year-old Penney’s area of expertise is fielding and he would work with the West Indies team in white-ball formats (One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals).

He will join the West Indies team on January 2 as it starts preparations for the upcoming international home series against Ireland.

The tour will feature three ODIs and as many T20s from January 7 to 19.