Trevor Penney appointed West Indies assistant coach

Former India fielding coach Trevor Penney has been appointed assistant coach of the West Indies cricket team for limited-overs formats.
Warwickshire stalwart Penney has been handed a two-year contract by Cricket West Indies.
Cricket West Indies stated in a statement that the 51-year-old Penney’s area of expertise is fielding and he would work with the West Indies team in white-ball formats (One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals).
He will join the West Indies team on January 2 as it starts preparations for the upcoming international home series against Ireland.
The tour will feature three ODIs and as many T20s from January 7 to 19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.