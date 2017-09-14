Travis Head excited to get No. 4 slot

After trying out a handful of players at No. 4 unsuccessfully, Australia’s stand-in-coach David Saker has identified Travis Head for the crucial spot. The left-handed batsman had a good outing at that position in the lone practice match two days ago, scoring a half-century (65) against the Board President’s team.

“Yeah, excited by it. Hopefully, the chance to go up the order again. It was nice to get some time in the middle the other day, get a feel for the wicket and conditions,” said Head about his promotion in the batting line-up.

With opener Aaron Finch a doubtful starter for the opener, lot depends on the middle order and Head, along with explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell will have to shoulder the responsibility during the middle overs. And it is a challenge the 23-year old feels he is ready for.

“Yeah, once it is set up from the opening batters and top-order, hopefully me and Glenn can do that role through the backend of the innings. We have done it before and we complement each other in the side.”

Head, who has played 25 ODIs since his debut last year, averages 40 but has not played in India but for a few matches in the IPL.

More than prepared

However, the Aussie batsman said that he is more than prepared, saying: “I have played a couple of IPLs though I haven’t played much, but I have adapted to it. I don’t change my game plan. I stay pretty relaxed and play the conditions and what is needed at certain time of the game and try to stay pretty open-minded.”

In the warm-up game, the Australians were a bit shoddy on the field spilling few catches and Head acknowledged that it could, at times, make the difference between winning and losing.

“Fielding could win or lose you a game. The Australians pride themselves on their fielding and we have worked hard on that skill. We make sure we go in and do that in pressure situations.”