Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last donned the national jersey, saying that he leaves the scene a content man after representing the country in all three formats.

The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last India game was also a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022.

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!,” Dhawan said in a post on ‘X’.

“It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long,” he said.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shares a video message on his X account announcing his retirement from the international and domestic cricket, on August 24, 2024.

The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last India game was also a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022.

Combo picture shows Shikhar Dhawan dives to stop the ball and gets injured during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on January 19, 2020.

In the January 19, 2020 ODI against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Shikhar Dhawan was injured while fielding. But India went past the score of Australia’s 287 with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring memorable knocks.

Shikhar Dhawan has played 34 Tests scoring 2315 runs at an average of 40.61 with 7 hundreds and 5 half-centuries. Dhawan’s highest score is 190 in the Tests.

The boisterous man from Delhi seemed an organic replacement for Sourav Ganguly atop the batting tree in limited-overs cricket. Dhawan’s bright spot was he being named the Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant campaign in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

One of the highlights of Shikhar Dhawan’s illustrious career was the brilliant 185 he scored against Australia on his Test debut in Mohali, having raced to his century in just 85 balls with a flurry of boundaries.

Shikhar Dhawan best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan is a bonafide IPL legend, appearing in 222 matches, that yielded 6769 runs, including two hundreds and 51 half centuries. His 768 fours in the tournament are the highest by any batter and he also holds the distinction of being the first to hit consecutive hundreds in the event.

in the 2013 Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan scored 363 runs at an average of 90.75 wih 114 as his highest. Dhawan smashed his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa at Cardiff. His 114 came off just 94 balls with 12 fours and a six.

Shikhar Dhawan with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with the ODI series trophy ahead of the matches, at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, on November 24, 2022.

In the Indian Premier League, Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the title-winning Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the 2016 season. He has also played for Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. Of these, he captained Delhi and Punjab at various stages of his career. He had appeared for Punjab this season but played in only five matches owing to fitness issues.