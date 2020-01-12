Toughest test, says Richardson

Australian pacer Kane Richardson, who was a part of the World Cup squad last year, is hoping to get game-time in what he referred to as the toughest test for a bowler in white-ball cricket.

“It’s the biggest challenge in white-ball cricket, coming over here and playing against India on the surfaces over here. It’s a lot different than Australia. The ground sizes are a lot smaller than Australia, mis-hits can often go for six,” Richardson said.

“It’s something we have spoken a lot about. I think everyone in the team has played here before, so it’s nothing new. Starting today we will figure out a plan to stop some of those guys. It will be a high-scoring contest I’m sure.”

He also talked about the issue with Marcus Stoinis during the Big Bash League recently where the latter was fined AUD 7,500 for a “homophobic slur” against Richardson. Richardson said they had buried the spat. “Yeah, a little WhatsApp the morning after, but not a whole lot of conversation about it. He realised he made a mistake,” Richardson said ahead of Australia’s training at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.