Cricket

Toughest test, says Richardson

Australia's Kane Richardson.

Australia's Kane Richardson.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

“It’s the biggest challenge in white-ball cricket, coming over here and playing against India on the surfaces over here.”

Australian pacer Kane Richardson, who was a part of the World Cup squad last year, is hoping to get game-time in what he referred to as the toughest test for a bowler in white-ball cricket.

“It’s the biggest challenge in white-ball cricket, coming over here and playing against India on the surfaces over here. It’s a lot different than Australia. The ground sizes are a lot smaller than Australia, mis-hits can often go for six,” Richardson said.

“It’s something we have spoken a lot about. I think everyone in the team has played here before, so it’s nothing new. Starting today we will figure out a plan to stop some of those guys. It will be a high-scoring contest I’m sure.”

He also talked about the issue with Marcus Stoinis during the Big Bash League recently where the latter was fined AUD 7,500 for a “homophobic slur” against Richardson. Richardson said they had buried the spat. “Yeah, a little WhatsApp the morning after, but not a whole lot of conversation about it. He realised he made a mistake,” Richardson said ahead of Australia’s training at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 8:53:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/toughest-test-says-richardson/article30550954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY