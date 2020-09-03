Top-ranked T20 sides go head-to-head

Denied a Twenty20 World Cup this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, fans might have the next best thing in the upcoming days — a three-match series between England and Australia beginning at the Ageas Bowl here on Friday.
They are the top two teams in the T20 world rankings — Australia is No. 1 — and their fierce sporting rivalry is deep-rooted. They also have some of the most explosive batsmen and fastest bowlers in world cricket.
“The way the players have hit the ground running has been really exciting,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch on Thursday. “I know not just me but everyone is just absolutely pumped to be playing international cricket again.”
England, which shared the T20I series with Pakistan, has a strong squad with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at its disposal .
Though the host is missing all-rounder Ben Stokes and opener Jason Roy, one exciting newcomer is Tom Banton, the opening batsmen who likes to go on the attack immediately. He scored 71, 20 and 46 in the games against Pakistan.
