Too early to say: Ganguly on four-day Tests

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it’s “too early” to comment on the International Cricket Council’s proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023. “First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It’s too early to say. Can’t comment just like this,” said Ganguly.
The ICC’s cricket committee will formally consider trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle.
The ICC wanting to stage more global events, BCCI’s demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some factors contributing to the need for a four-day game.
Four-day Tests have been played between England and Ireland in 2019 and South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2017.
