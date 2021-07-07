Tony Martin out of Tour after second crash

Malaucène (France)

07 July 2021 22:59 IST

German rider Tony Martin exited the Tour de France by ambulance early on stage 11 on Wednesday after suffering face and leg injuries when tumbling into a deep roadside ditch, having been at the centre of a crash-marred opening day that saw a fan knock half the peloton down.

Martin was the rider who collided with a roadside fan brandishing a sign last week that caused a spectacular mass pile-up on stage one from the Atlantic port city of Brest.

Wednesday's stage saw the Jumbo rider fall into a ditch just outside the Provence town of Sorgues, shortly after the departure for a double ascent of the Tour's most famous climb, the Mont Ventoux.

Martin was also hurt on stage 1 and was vocal in calls for the hapless roadside fan that day to be severely punished, not for causing the crash, but for failing to stick around and help.