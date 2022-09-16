To create Hardik Pandya's back-up, selectors include Raj Angad Bawa in India A squad

Sanju Samson will be leading the India A side in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand A starting September 22

PTI New Delhi
September 16, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Angad Bawa. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

ADVERTISEMENT

Young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has earned his maiden India A call-up in the Sanju Samson-led team for the three-match One-day series against New Zealand A, starting September 22 in Chennai.

The second and third matches are scheduled for September 25 and 27 respectively.

Prithvi Shaw, who has been in fine form in the Duleep Trophy, is back in the mix along with most players, who were part of the ODI series in Zimbabwe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bawa, hero of India's U-19 World Cup winning campaign, is a fast medium bowler and left-handed hard-hitting middle-order batter.

While he has only played two Ranji Trophy games for Chandigarh, it is understood that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee's concern is to create back-up for Hardik Pandya, who would time and again need to focus on workload management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With the likes of Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar not stepping up at the international level, the selectors are keen on creating a pool of back-up seam bowling all-rounders.

India have too many spin bowling all-rounder options but not many pace bowlers with good lower middle-order hitting prowess.

Bawa's all-round abilities will be put to test and the selectors will get an idea if he could be later upgraded at the senior level.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
One-day cricket
cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app