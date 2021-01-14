TN’s N. Jagadeesan scores half-century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament

Kolkata

14 January 2021 17:09 IST

Tamil Nadu secured its third victory in 15.1 overs.

N.Jagadeesan scored his second successive half-century as Tamil Nadu cruised to an eight-wicket win over Odisha in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Odisha spoiled a good start to gather 132 for nine. Tamil Nadu secured its third victory in 15.1 overs to celebrate Pongal.

Openers Gaurav Choudhary (19, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) and Rajesh Dhuper (22, 26b, 3x4) took Aswin Crist and Sandeep Warrier to task as Odisha, electing to bat, collected 34 runs in the first three overs.

Dinesh Karthik arrested the run flow by employing R.Sai Kishore. The left-arm spinner made an immediate impact by bowling Chaudhary in his second delivery.

After Govinda Poddar’s fall, Subhanshu Senapati (20, 18b, 2x4) and Dhuper tried to steady the boat. The partnership did not last long as Senapati played M.Ashwin straight to mid-wicket in the 11th over.

Crist, who had leaked a lot of runs on his comeback, mounted pressure by taking two wickets in the 13th over. Dhuper and captain Biplab Samantray perished in their attempt to dominate Crist.

Ashwin, who mixed his leg-breaks and googlies well, dealt two more blows by removing Ankit Yadav and Sarbeswar Mohanty.

Suryakant Pradhan scored a rapid 10-ball 23, containing a four and two sixes, to help Odisha cross 130.

Mohammed claimed two wickets in the final over.

Tamil Nadu’s in-form openers N.Jagadeesan (61, 38b, 4x4, 4x6) and C.Hari Nishaanth (29, 22b, 4x4, 1x6) batted aggressively to put up 56 runs.

Left-arm spinner Pappu Roy provided the breakthrough by having Nishaanth, who drove beautifully on either side, caught at long-off in the seventh over.

Jagadeesan, who exhibited his timing and power, pulled and drove with authority. He collected 54 runs with K.B. Arun Karthick (28 n.o., 21b, 3x4, 1x6) before scooping Ankit Yadav to short fine-leg closer to the winning target.

The scores:

Odisha 130/9 in 20 overs (M. Ashwin 3/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 136/2 in 15.1 overs (N. Jagadeesan 61)

At Jadavpur University ground:

Jharkhand 233/3 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 103 n.o., Saurabh Tiwary 57, Kumar Deobrat 31 n.o.) bt Assam 182/7 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 67, Pallav Das 46, Monu Kumar 3/23).