TNPL | Super Gillies turn it around after two loses with a win over Tamizhans

The Chepauk outfit was inspired by Pradosh Ranjan’s unbeaten half-century, which was backed up by some superlative fielding effort in the later half

Published - July 10, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Salem

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Chepauk Super Gillies batter Prodosh Ranjan Paul in action against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match held in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

Chepauk Super Gillies batter Prodosh Ranjan Paul in action against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match held in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Chepauk Super Gillies tasted success after two successive losses in the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The Chepauk outfit — inspired by Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 67 (46b, 8x4) and an excellent fielding display — beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 15 runs at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Wednesday.

S. Ganesh (61, 35b, 7x4, 2x6) did put up a fight for the Tiruppur side. However, G. Periyaswamy (2/18) bowled a stellar penultimate over (two runs and a wicket) to put the game away from the Tamizhans.

Chasing a target of 158, the Tiruppur outfit lost two top-order batters to superlative catches. Skipper B. Aparajith’s diving effort in the deep removed S. Radhakrishnan. After Amit Sathvik perished trying for a maximum, 38-year-old Rahil Shah leapt to his left at covers to see the back of Tushar Raheja. The early jolts meant that Ganesh’s efforts were in vain.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans batter Mohamed Ali is bowled by Periyasamy of Chepauk Super Gillies in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match held in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans batter Mohamed Ali is bowled by Periyasamy of Chepauk Super Gillies in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match held in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

After being asked to bat, Super Gillies started strongly thanks to the third-wicket partnership between N. Jagadeesan (36, 26b, 2x4, 2x6) and Pradosh. Mohamed Ali (3/29) broke the 53-run stand by luring Jagadeesan to hit over the longer boundary. The off-spinner then pouched Daryl S. Ferrario off his own bowling to make it 94 for four in 11.2 overs.

With his side facing the prospect of finishing with a subpar total, Pradosh slammed some boundaries in the death overs to guide Super Gillies to 157, which proved more than enough thanks to a spirited effort in the field.

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 157/6 in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 36, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67 n.o., Mohamed Ali 3/29) bt IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 142/8 in 20 overs (S. Ganesh 61, G. Periyaswamy 2/18); Toss: Tamizhans.

Thursday’s match: Nellai Royal Kings vs. SKM Salem Spartans, 7.15 p.m.

