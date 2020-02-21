TNPL | Spartans score big in mega draft

M. Suganesh...exciting prospect.

CHENNAI

21 February 2020 05:10 IST

132 players go under the hammer across eight franchises

A total of 132 players were picked by the eight franchises in the mega player draft for the fifth season of Tamil Nadu Premier League here on Thursday. The tournament starts on June 10 in Coimbatore and goes on till July 12.

Salem Spartans, formerly Tuti Patriots, was the big winner on the day as it picked India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, last season’s top wicket-taker G. Periyasamy and leg-spinner M. Ashwin.

Defending champion Super Gillies scooped last season’s top-scorer N. Jagadeesan and veteran R. Sathish.

Veerans, led by B. Aparajith, drafted his twin B. Indrajith and the exciting Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Dr R.N. Baba, former media manager of the Indian team and the father of the twins, has been appointed CEO of the team.

Abhinav Mukund, the only other international player who was available in the draft was picked by iDream Tirupur Tamizhans.

Promising talent

This year too there are some promising players to look out for, like left-arm pacer V. Goutham, picked by Siechem Madurai Panthers. He is the cousin of TN pace spearhead T. Natarajan.

Another player is all-rounder M. Suganesh, who was part of the champion Indian team in the Physical Disability World Series last year. Suganesh has issues in his left-hand which he injured in a bike accident.

TNCA president Rupa Gurunath, who addressed the gathering, revealed the franchises can add two outstation players for which a separate draft will be held in May after the IPL.

The proposal is awaiting final clearance from the BCCI and the eligibility rules state the player must not be part of any IPL side currently and can play only in two such domestic T20 leagues in a year including his home State’s league if any.

The league, which came under the cloud of spot-fixing allegations last year, has decided to approach the BCCI and have one integrity officer per team like it was in the first two years.

The squads:

SALEM SPARTANS (20 players): Retained: Washington Sundar, Akshay Srinivasan, M. Ganesh Moorthi; Capped: Vijay Shankar, G. Periyasamy, M. Ashwin, K.H. Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario, U. Sushil, M.K. Sivakumar; Uncapped: B. Pranesh, T.D. Lokesh Raj, Akkil Srinath, M. Suganesh, S. Abishiek, S Boopalan, Prashanth Prabhu, M. Vijay Kumar, T. Rajkumar, Shubham Mehta; Head coach: S. Suresh.

CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES (20): Retained: Kaushik Gandhi, R. Alexandar, U. Sasidev; Capped: N. Jagadeesan, R. Sathish, M. Sidharth, R.S. Jaganath Sinivas, V. Arun Kumar; Uncapped: D. Rahul, S. Harish Kumar, S. Sujay, H. Prashid Akash, B. Arun, R. Ram Aravind, B. Rahul, B. Sai Prakash, S. Vijayakumar, V. Santhana Sekar, R. Ajith Kumar, Vikram Jangid; Head coach: Hemang Badani.

LYCA KOVAI KINGS (19): Retained: M Sharukh Khan, T. Natarajan, S. Ajith Ram; Capped: Abhishek Tanwar, K. Vignesh, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju; Uncapped: P. Shijith Chandran, Ashwin Venkataraman, R. Kavin, U. Mukilesh, M.P. Rajesh, J. Suresh Kumar, G.R. Manish, N. Selva Kumaran, C. Atheeq-ur Rahman, B. Sai Sudharsan, J. Gowjith Subash, G. Aravindh, Nishanth Kumar Alwar; Head coach: Sriram Somayaaula.

SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS (19): Retained: K.B. Arun Kaarthick, Varun Chakravarthy, Kiran Akash; Capped: J. Kousik, N.S. Chaturved, R. Rohit, B. Anirudh Sitaram, Aushik Srinivas; Uncapped: R. Mithun, M. Shahjahan, Aditya Varadarajan, V. Gowtham, P. Praveen Kumar, R. Silambarasan, P. Hemcharan, D.T. Chandrasekar, K. Deeban Lingesh, P.S. Nirmal Kumar, S. Ganesh; Head coach: TBC.

RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS (20): Retained: M. Vijay, Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav; Capped: Aniruda Srikkanth, Rahil Shah, K. Mukund; Uncapped: P. Saravana Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Anthony Das, Aditya Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Akash Sumra, M. Poiyamozhi, Muhammed Adnan Khan, R. Ganesh, V.P. Amith Sathvik, Yazh Arun Mozhi, S. Santhosh Shiv, G. Hemanth Kumar, Karthik Shanmugham; Head coach: Ajay Kudua.

VB KANCHI VEERANS (18): Retained: B. Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, N.S. Harish; Capped: B. Indrajith, Athiyasaraj Davidson, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L Surya Prakash; Uncapped: Trilok Nath, Arjun Murthy, M. Abhinav, S. Sharun Kumar, C.H. Jitendra Kumar, T. Ajith Kumar, S. Senthil Nathan, P. Vidyuth, R. Jayachandran, V. Rajinikanth, Ashwath Mukunthan; Head coach: M. Shanmugham.

DINDIGUL DRAGONS (20): Retained: R. Ashwin, M. Silambarasan, R. Vivek; Capped: C. Hari Nishanth, Yo Mahesh, L. Vignesh, M.S. Sanjay, R. Srinivasan; Uncapped: Vishal Vaidhya, C. Mani Bharathy, R. Sutheesh, R.S. Mokit Hariharan, S. Lokeshwar, Adithya Arun, S. Arun, S. Swaminathan, V. Lakshman, C. Ashwin, Siva Murugan, Advaith Sharma; Head coach: S. Badrinath.

IDREAM TIRUPUR TAMIZHANS (20): Retained: Dinesh Karthik, R. Rajkumar, Maan K. Bafna; Capped: M. Mohammed, Aswin Crist, Abhinav Mukund; Uncapped: S. Dinesh, S. Mohan Prasath, P. Francis Rokins, S. Aravind, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, A. Karuppusamy, S. Manikandan, S. Sidharth, C. Sriram, Tushar Raheja, Mohit Panghal, Siddarth Ahhuja, M. Rooban Raj, Abhinav Vishnu; Head coach: R. Prasanna.