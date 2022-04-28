TNPL schedule released

Event starts on June 23 with the final slated for July 31

The Tamil Nadu Cricket (TNCA) on Thursday announced the schedule for Shriram Capital TNPL 2022 which will be held in Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore and Salem from June 23.

The 2022 edition of the T20 tournament will see the matches being played at two new venues, SNR College Ground, Coimbatore, and Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem, along with the regular ones at NPR College, Natham and ICL - Sankar Nagar Ground, Tirunelveli.

A total number of 32 matches (28 league + playoffs and final) will be played with defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies clashing with Nellai Royal Kings in the opener in Tirunelveli.

The Playoffs will be held at Salem and Coimbatore with the final to be played at Coimbatore on July 31.

There will be six double-headers with the first match of the day starting at 3:15 p.m. All evening matches will start at 7:15 p.m.

A decision on allowing crowds will be taken closer to the event based on the prevailing situation and government guidelines.