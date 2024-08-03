TNPL Qualifier-2 | After the Vignesh-Varun show, Ashwin takes over

Left-arm spinner P. Vignesh’s career-best figures (4-0-8-3), Varun Chakravarthy’s accurate spell (4-0-17-2) and skipper R. Ashwin’s blistering knock (69 n.o., 30b, 11x4, 3x6) powered Dindigul Dragons past iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets in the Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 109, Ashwin and Vimal Khumar aggressively attacked the Tiruppur bowlers, reaching 57 without losing wickets in the PowerPlay. Ashwin, the main aggressor, punished the Tiruppur bowlers by scoring boundaries all around the ground, particularly when he dismantled skipper Sai Kishore in the fifth over, hitting two consecutive fours and a massive six.

Once he reached his half-century, it was curtains for Tamizhans as the Dindigul outfit romped home with 55 deliveries to spare.

Earlier, Ashwin’s decision to bowl after winning the toss proved to be the right call as he sent back the in-form and dangerous Tushar Raheja cheaply to a brilliant stumping from the wicketkeeper in the fourth over.

With a spirited effort on the field and the bowlers giving nothing away, the Tiruppur batters were put under tremendous pressure as they lost their other opener, Amit Sathvik, who was looking to counter-attack, to a superb catch from Ashwin diving full-length to his left at mid-on. By the end of the PowerPlay, Tamizhans had managed a meagre 33.

With spinners Vignesh and Varun operating during the middle phase and utilising the turn and bounce of the Chepauk surface, Tamizhans were tottering at 45 for five at the halfway mark.

None of the batters were able to make an impact except for the 42-run sixth-wicket partnership between S. Ganesh and Maan K. Bafna.

With wickets falling like nine pins, it was just a matter of time before Tamizhans were bowled out for a paltry total of 108.

The scores: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 108 in 19.4 overs (Maan K. Bafna 26, P. Vignesh 3/8, Suboth Bhati 2/26, Varun Chakravarthy 2/17) lost to Dindigul Dragons 112/1 in 10.5 overs (Vimal Khumar 28, R. Ashwin 69 n.o.); Toss: Dindigul.