TNPL | Can Dragons tame Panthers?

Two ambitious sides will wade into each other but the biggest name in the mix will be missing in action.

India star R. Ashwin will not be available for Dindigul Dragons against defending champion Siechem Madurai Panthers in Tuesday’s Qualifier II of the Sankar Cement-TNPL.

Ashwin has to be in Mumbai by 10 a.m., as per BCCI diktat, on Wednesday to join cricketers travelling to the West Indies for the Test series.

And he would not be able to reach Mumbai on time given the flight timings in Madurai in case he plays Tuesday’s game here.

Bounce and movement

The loss of its inspirational captain is a blow to Dragons against the combative Panthers on a surface that could offer some movement and bounce to the pacemen and a measure of assistance to the spinners.

This contest could be intriguing and Dragons, even without its skipper, is a forceful outfit with depth and options.

Whopping average

Openers N. Jagadeesan (398 runs so far) and the left-handed C. Hari Nishaanth (267) have dismissed attacks ruthlessly.

Jagadeesan, who averages a whopping 79.6 in this edition, is a natural stroke-maker. Strong on the cut and the pull, he can lean into his drives as well.

Hari Nishaanth is a stylish bat with more than a hint of the lazy left-hander elegance. He has displayed greater application this season.

And then Dragons have some useful strikers of the ball in the middle-order such as R. Vivek.

In the lower-order, seamer M. Mohammed can wield the long handle.

But then Madurai Panthers, which prevailed in a last-ball thriller against V.B. Kanchi Veerans in the Eliminator, has a useful attack.

Useful attack

The lively Kiran Akash, Abhishek Tanwar and J. Kousik form a pace attack that can contain and strike.

Then there is the experience of left-arm spinner Rahil Shah.

And Panthers’ K.B. Arun Karthik has once again been in blazing form (345 runs at a strike rate of 149.35) opening the innings. Destructive and creative, he can leave the bowlers with bruised egos.

Tanwar, a batsman with both power and game sense, and the feisty Kousik, a fine finisher, are both match winners.

Dragons have the wily M. Mohammed, R. Rohit and the pacey B. Praanesh in its pace pack. And M. Silambarasan has caught the eye with his left-arm spin.

The stage is set for a gripping duel.