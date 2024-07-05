GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPL 2024 | Sachin on song as Kovai Kings begin campaign in style

Published - July 05, 2024 11:56 pm IST - SALEM

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Game-changer: Sachin set it up for Kovai Kings with a gritty 53-ball 63.

Game-changer: Sachin set it up for Kovai Kings with a gritty 53-ball 63. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

B. Sachin top-scored with 63 (53b, 8x4) as Lyca Kovai Kings posted 141 for seven and won by 13 runs against Chepauk Super Gillies in the inaugural match of the eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 142, Super Gillies was in cruise mode, thanks to a 56-run second-wicket stand between skipper B. Aparajith (38, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) and N. Jagadeesan (18).

But medium-pacer M. Mohammed bowled Jagadeesan off a slow delivery as the batter missed a pull. Kovai Kings skipper M. Shahrukh Khan had Aparajith miscue a slog-sweep to Sachin at long-on.

Earlier, Aparajith had remarkably pulled Mohammed over the deep midwicket boundary for a six.

Though Pradosh Ranjan Paul tried his best with a 32-ball 40 (4x4), he couldn’t quite deliver the big blows in the end and was retired out after the penultimate ball of the 19th over. Mohammed successfully defended 18 in the last over.

Earlier, after Aparajith opted to bowl, medium-pacer Tanwar (four for 26) had the Kovai Kings openers J. Suresh Kumar and S. Sujay edge to slip and the wicketkeeper in his first two overs.

Pradosh’s throw, running in from midwicket, caught Shahrukh short at the non-striker’s end as Kovai Kings ended the PowerPlay at 34 for three.

The side recovered through the 64-run fourth-wicket partnership between left-hander Sachin and U. Mukilesh (31, 25b, 3x4).

Sachin swept left-arm spinner Rahil Shah over short fine-leg for four.

He ramped an attempted yorker between short fine-leg and the ’keeper for four before an inside-out shot over cover ended in a similar result in the final over bowled by Tanwar.

The scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 141/7 in 20 overs (B. Sachin 63, U. Mukilesh 31, Abhishek Tanwar 4/26) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 128/6 in 20 overs (B. Aparajith 38, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 40).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.