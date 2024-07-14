TNPL 2024 | Anirudh gives Tiruppur Tamizhans first victory of the season

B. Anirudh Sitaram (52, 28b, 5x4, 3x6) stroked a fine half-century to help IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by four wickets and post its first win of TNPL-8 at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Saturday.

In pursuit of 157, the Tiruppur side started poorly, losing its openers by the third over before Anirudh and Amit Sathvik (23) got the chase back on track, adding 51 (25b) for the third wicket.

Making an impact

Anirudh, who walked in as the Impact Player, immediately put the pressure back on the opposition by depositing pacer Kiran Akash over covers for a six and then smashing spinners Hari Nishaanth and P. Saravanan for a couple of boundaries.

Amit then lofted Kiran down the ground for a six and a four in a 17-run sixth over to take Tamizhans to 62 for two in the PowerPlay. During the middle overs, leg-spinner M. Ashwin (four for 21) kept the former champion in the hunt, giving breakthroughs. But, S. Mohamed Ali showed composure and made a vital unbeaten 33 (27b, 2x6) to guide his side home.

Fighting cameo

In the afternoon, U. Sasidev’s cameo (41, 19b, 2x4, 4x6) ensured the Panthers got to a fighting total of 156 for nine after being asked to bat first.

Sasidev was aggressive and swept the spinners well — conventional and reverse — hitting Ajith Ram for a six and a four.

He was innovative against the pacers, using the scoop and lap shots to give the innings the final flourish, but it was not enough.

In the second match of the day, unbeaten half-centuries from local lads B. Sachin (76 retired hurt, 48b, 8x4, 3x6) and J. Suresh Kumar (63 n.o., 55b, 3x4, 2x6) powered Lyca Kovai Kings to a commanding nine-wicket win over Nellai Royal Kings for its third successive win in this edition.

Chasing 168, the duo added 144 runs for the second wicket before Sachin retired hurt.

The left-hander was strong through the square on the off-side and punished the bowlers when given width.

Earlier, Royal Kings, put in, made 167 for seven riding on knocks from K.B. Arun Karthick (47, 38b, 5x4, 2x6) at the top and R. Sonu Yadav (43 n.o., 26b, 1x4, 5x6) at the death.

But in the middle overs, the Nellai side lost its way, losing wickets in a cluster as it slumped from 102 for two to 119 for six and ended up with a below-par score.

The scores:

Siechem Madurai Panthers 156/9 in 20 overs (U. Sasidev 41, S. Ajith Ram 3/35, R. Rohit 2/34) lost to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 157/6 in 18.2 overs (B. Anirudh Sitaram 52, S. Mohamed Ali 33 n.o., M. Ashwin 4/21).

Nellai Royal Kings 167/7 in 20 overs (K.B. Arun Karthick 47, R. Sonu Yadav 43 n.o., Mohammed 2/29, Shahrukh Khan 2/30) lost to Lyca Kovai Kings 172/1 in 18.3 overs (B. Sachin 76 retd. hurt, J. Suresh Kumar 63 n.o.).

Today’s matches:

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas (3.15 p.m.); Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (7.15 p.m.).

