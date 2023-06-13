TNPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan sizzles as Kovai Kings rule the roost

June 13, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Coimbatore:

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League could not have had a better start as Sai Sudharsan produced an exhibition of high-quality batsmanship. His sensational knock of 86 (45b, 8x4, 4x6) set up a 70-run win for Lyca Kovai Kings against iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Monday.

Asked to bat, Kovai Kings were reduced to 14 for three in the third over before Sai Sudharsan took charge and guided his side to a big total of 179 for seven. He found support from U. Mukilesh (33), the duo adding 82 for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Tiruppur Tamizhans’ chase began well as Tushar Raheja (33) and K. Vishal Vaidya scored quick runs in the PowerPlay before Shahrukh Khan trapped the latter in front.

Mohammed struck twice in the seventh over, removing Vijay Shankar and Sai Kishore, as Tiruppur Tamizhans slumped from 42 for one to 47 for four. The innings fell apart and the Tiruppur side was bundled out for 109.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan continued from where he left off in the IPL, piercing the field with precision. He started by whipping a rising delivery from Vijay Shankar wide of mid-wicket before playing some elegant drives off the pacers. The 21-year-old then went after left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, hitting him for three boundaries in the 16th over. The first of those fours took him to his half-century. In the final over, Sai Sudharsan smashed pacer G. Periyaswamy for three sixes on the leg-side, his strong wrists coming to the fore in each of those shots.

His knock deflated Tiruppur Tamizhans and they never recovered.

The scores:

Lyca Kovai Kings 179/7 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 86, U. Mukilesh 33, Shahrukh Khan 25, Vijay Shankar 3/26, Sai Kishore 2/24) bt iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 109 in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 33, Shahrukh 3/20, Mohammed 2/11).