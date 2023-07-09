TNPL 2023: Nellai Royal Kings pip Madurai Panthers in Eliminator

July 09, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Salem

Nellai Royal Kings prevailed over Siechem Madurai Panthers by four runs in a thrilling Eliminator match of the TNPL at the Salem Cricket Foundation on Saturday.

Chasing 212 for victory, Panthers needed six off the last delivery, but left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath held his nerve against P. Saravanan, conceding just a single after being hit for a maximum off the penultimate ball.

Royal Kings will now meet Dindigul Dragons in the second Qualifier at Tirunelveli on Monday.

Well-paced innings

The chase was set-up by V. Aaditya’s well-paced innings (73, 50b, 6x4, 2x6) and opener S. Lokeshwar’s quick 40 (26b, 3x4, 3x6).

The duo added 63 for the second wicket before Lokeshwar was run out while going for a quick double without realising Aadtiya wasn’t ready for it.

Then Aaditya and Swapnil Singh (48, 30b, 1x4, 4x6) put on 98 for the third wicket off just 60 balls, keeping the former champion on course.

However, pacers R. Sonu Yadav and M. Poiyamozhi got Royal Kings back into the game with tight overs towards the end. Poiyamozhi used his cutters well and had Aaditya caught at mid-wicket.

Earlier, Royal Kings made 211 for six after being put in, thanks to Nidhish Rajagopal’s 76 (50b, 2x4, 6x6).

He built on the platform set by G. Ajitesh, whose half-century (50, 30b, 7x4, 1x6) ensured the Nellai side got off the blocks in a flash as it plundered 66 in the PowerPlay.

Finding his mojo

Nidish, after struggling at the start of his innings against the spinners, found his mojo when he hit consecutive sixes off pacer Ajay Krishna.

From there on, the left-hander was unstoppable as he took on the spinners, depositing them over the fence with ease and quickly raced to his half-century.

Later, Rithik Easwaran played a vital cameo 29 (10b, 3x4, 2x6) to take Royal Kings past 200, which proved crucial in the end.

The scores: Nellai Royal Kings 211/6 in 20 overs (G. Ajitesh 50, Nidhish Rajagopal 76, Rithik Easwaran 29, Gurjapneet Singh 2/42) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 207/4 in 20 overs (S. Lokeshwar 40, V. Aaditya 73, Swapnil Singh 48).