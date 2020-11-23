TNCA’s Cricket Administrative Committee to deal with ‘conflict of interest’ issue

Senthilnathan’s tenure as the chairman of the senior State selection panel to end

The Cricket Administrative Committee (CAC) of the TNCA, that has been tasked with picking the new State senior selection panel, has requested for more data from the State Association.

TNCA secretary RS. Ramasaamy told The Hindu on Monday, “We have given to the CAC whatever they have asked for. The selectors are likely to be named tomorrow.”

Serious view

The totally revamped CAC, headed by former Tamil Nadu captain S. Suresh and comprising U.R. Radhakrishnan and Sudha Shah, it is learnt, is serious about the ‘conflict of interest’ issue.

In this context, M. Senthilnathan’s tenure as the chairman of the senior State selection panel has come to an end.

Since Senthilnathan is also the head coach at the MRF Pace Foundation, he has been asked to step aside to avoid any conflict.

Senthilnathan said, “I have no regrets. Tamil Nadu reached the finals of the Vijay Hazare tournament and the Syed Mushtaq Ali competition when I headed the committee.”

He added, “I got a call in the morning [on Monday] telling me that I was not eligible because of my role in the MRF. I hope this conflict of interest clause is imposed consistently across the board so that no questions are asked tomorrow.”

Paid job

The role of the State selectors will be a paid job from this season. So, the issue of ‘conflict of interest’ becomes crucial.

All those holding a coaching role in another organisation, doing commentary or coaching sides in competitions such as TNPL are ‘conflicted.’

The CAC has a job on its hands.