TNCA willing to host domestic calender

30 November 2020 22:25 IST

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Monday expressed its willingness to host domestic competitions in Chennai after the BCCI wrote to State associations outlining its plan to conduct a curtailed domestic season.

The TNCA also stated its preference to start the season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, followed by the Vijay Hazare one-day competition before the Ranji Trophy.

A senior TNCA official told The Hindu, “We would like to start with the shorter formats to get used to how the bio-secure bubble can be operated. It is easy to start with the T20 tournament since it will only need 22 days.”

The official also added “apart from the main M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, we also have quality grounds like IIT-Chemplast, IC-Guru Nanak, SRMC.”